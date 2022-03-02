Anunoby (finger) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pistons, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Anunoby has been sidelined for the last three games due to a fractured finger on his right hand, but he'll have a chance to return to action Thursday. If he's unable to suit up, Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent, Yuta Watanabe and Justin Champagnie should continue to see increased playing time.