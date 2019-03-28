Raptors' OG Anunoby: Questionable Thursday
Anunoby is questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Knicks with concussion-like symptoms, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
It's not exactly clear if Anunoby has been diagnosed with a concussion or not, but it seems the team is hesitant to slap the label on him. More information may arrive closer to tipoff.
