Anunoby is questionable to play in Sunday's contest versus the Magic due to left hip soreness, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Anunoby hasn't missed a game yet this season, but he could skip Sunday depending on how things go over the next 24 hours. Anunoby logged a season-high 44 minutes in Friday's game, so it would also serve as a rest opportunity for him after 40-plus minutes in two of the last three. The team should clarify his status on game day.