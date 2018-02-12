Anunoby's (ankle) status for Tuesday's game against the Heat remains uncertain, Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports reports.

Anunoby appeared to twist his ankle during Sunday's matchup with the Hornets, leaving the contest after just 11 minutes. He's still dealing with some soreness and with the Raptors heading into a back-to-back set, there's a good chance Anunoby ends up sitting out as a precautionary measure Tuesday. That said, coach Dwane Casey said Anunoby would be able to play if was a playoff game, so the ankle injury doesn't appear to be anything overly serious. Consider him questionable for Tuesday's contest.