Anunoby is averaging just 10.7 points and 4.7 rebounds over his last three games.
Anunoby had a season-high 20 points against the Sixers on Dec. 29, but he's mostly struggled in three games since, hitting just 31.0 percent from the field and 15.8 percent from three during that span. In Monday's loss to the shorthanded Celtics, Anunoby finished with 10 points, one assist, one steal and zero rebounds in 30 minutes.
