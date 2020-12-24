Anunoby scored eight points (4-10 FG, 0-5 3PT) to go along with eight rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks across 36 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Pelicans.

Anunoby was only able to shoot effectively at the basket, as he shutout from three-point range and also missed his only mid-range attempt. Where he lacked offensively, Anunoby was able to make up on the defensive side of the floor by matching the team lead in both steals and blocks. He'll look to get his shot going Saturday against the Spurs.