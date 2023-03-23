Anunoby recorded seven points (2-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and four steals over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 118-114 loss to the Pacers.

Anunoby snapped a streak of seven consecutive games with double-digit scoring totals with an inefficient performance Wednesday, but he was productive on the defensive side of the court and tallied at least four steals for the ninth time this season. He missed the Raptors' nine-games ahead of the All-Star break but has averaged 15.7 points and 3.7 rebounds in 35.6 minutes per game since then.