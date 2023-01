Anunoby (ankle) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Per head coach Nick Nurse, Anunoby indicated he's "94 percent" as of Tuesday, so there isn't really any concern after Anunoby's MRI returned clean. Anunoby did miss Sunday's game due to soreness in his ankle, but he should return to his usaly role for Wednesday's tilt in Sacramento as the Raptors open a seven-game road trip.