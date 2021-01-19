Anunoby recorded 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two steals and one block in a 116-93 win Monday versus Dallas.

Anunoby logged his fifth consecutive performance with at least 10 points. The Mavericks shot under 40 percent, which provided him more rebounding chances to take advantage of. Those components were what constructed Anunoby's first double-double across this ongoing season.