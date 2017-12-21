Raptors' OG Anunoby: Registers season-high 20 points
Anunoby contributed 20 points (7-9 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes during a 129-111 win over the Hornets on Wednesday
Anunoby's 20 points marked a season high in the blowout victory, as did the six three-pointers made. The rookie probably isn't on the radar yet as a consistent performer, but he has turned in two consecutive games of double-figure scoring for the first time all season, and has a total of nine three-pointers made over that stretch as well. His value will take a slight hit when C.J. Miles (mouth) returns to action.
More News
-
Raptors' OG Anunoby: Contributes nine points in win•
-
Raptors' OG Anunoby: Scores career-high 16 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Raptors' OG Anunoby: Will make first career start Tuesday•
-
Raptors' OG Anunoby: Solid pro debut Thursday•
-
Raptors' OG Anunoby: Makes preseason debut Tuesday•
-
Raptors' OG Anunoby: Available Tuesday vs. Pistons•
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.