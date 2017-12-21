Anunoby contributed 20 points (7-9 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes during a 129-111 win over the Hornets on Wednesday

Anunoby's 20 points marked a season high in the blowout victory, as did the six three-pointers made. The rookie probably isn't on the radar yet as a consistent performer, but he has turned in two consecutive games of double-figure scoring for the first time all season, and has a total of nine three-pointers made over that stretch as well. His value will take a slight hit when C.J. Miles (mouth) returns to action.