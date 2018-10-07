Raptors' OG Anunoby: Rejoins Raptors, will play Wednesday
Anunoby (personal) has rejoined the Raptors and is expected to play in Wednesday's preseason game against the Nets, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
Anunoby has missed the entire preseason thus far for a personal matter, but has finally returned to the team and should immediately jump into the regular rotation. He was originally expected to battle for a starting role, so look for Anunoby to potentially get a look with the top unit. That said, he's still an unattractive fantasy option in the bulk of leagues.
More News
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.