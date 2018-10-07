Anunoby (personal) has rejoined the Raptors and is expected to play in Wednesday's preseason game against the Nets, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Anunoby has missed the entire preseason thus far for a personal matter, but has finally returned to the team and should immediately jump into the regular rotation. He was originally expected to battle for a starting role, so look for Anunoby to potentially get a look with the top unit. That said, he's still an unattractive fantasy option in the bulk of leagues.