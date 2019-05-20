Raptors' OG Anunoby: Remains out for Game 4
Anunoby (abdomen) will not play in Tuesday's Game 4 against the Bucks, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
Anunoby hasn't played since the final game of the regular season as he recovers from an emergency appendectomy. The Raptors haven't released a timetable, but Anunoby's chances to return during the Eastern Conference Finals appear slim.
