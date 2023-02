Anunoby (wrist) has been ruled out Friday against the Jazz, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.

Anunoby continues to deal with a sprained left wrist and will be forced to miss a seventh consecutive game. Precious Achiuwa should continue to see an increased role in Anunoby's absence, but Jakob Poeltl (recently traded) should also factor into the Raptors' frontcourt rotation if he makes his team debut Friday.