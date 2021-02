Anunoby (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game at Memphis.

The 23-year-old will be unavailable for the seventh straight contest as he continues to recover from a left calf strain. Coach Nick Nurse said Jan. 31 the forward would be sidelined at least a week, and his absence will now stretch into the second week of February. Norman Powell should continue to start in Anunoby's absence for Toronto.