Anunoby (COVID-19 protocols) will not be available for Thursday's game against the Hawks, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

The Raptors entered the break with several players in COVID-19 protocols, and they'll still be without Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Patrick McCaw and Malachi Flynn when play resumes Thursday. At this stage, it's unclear how long that group will be sidelined, but they should be considered questionable for Saturday's game at Charlotte, which falls on the first night of a back-to-back set.