Anunoby (calf) will not play Friday against the Mavericks, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.

As expected, Anunoby will continue to sit as the Raptors pack it in and end the season resting the majority of their above-average players. Toronto has been a major thorn in the side of fantasy owners since the All-Star break, and Anunoby will likely end the year having sat out eight straight games purely for tanking purposes.