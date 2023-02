Anunoby (wrist) is available for Thursday's game against the Pelicans, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Anunoby will return from a sprained left wrist Thursday after nine consecutive absences. The Raptors trading for Jakob Poeltl has clouded the Raptors' starting five when everyone is healthy, though Anunoby may come off the bench while he gets his wind back. He's in the midst of a strong season and is leading the NBA with 2.1 steals per game.