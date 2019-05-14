Anunoby (abdomen) has been ruled out of Wednesday's Game 1 against the Bucks, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.

No surprise here, considering Anunoby hasn't played at all in the postseason, but the Raptors did get some encouraging news when the second-year forward was able to go through some light drills at Tuesday's practice. Still, it remains unclear as to whether Anunoby will have a legitimate chance to return at some point during Round 3.

