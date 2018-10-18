Anunoby suffered a right orbital contusion during Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers and will not return, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Anunoby played 18 minutes during Wednesday's season opener before suffering a right orbital contusion and being forced to exit the game. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, however more information should come out at the conclusion of their game. The Raptors' next game is Friday against the Celtics, and Anunoby should be considered questionable for that game at this time. If he is unable to go, Fred Van Vleet and Danny Green could be in line to see an increased role. Prior to being forced out of the contest, Anunoby scored four points.