Raptors' OG Anunoby: Ruled out for remainder of Wednesday
Anunoby suffered a right orbital contusion during Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers and will not return, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Anunoby played 18 minutes during Wednesday's season opener before suffering a right orbital contusion and being forced to exit the game. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, however more information should come out at the conclusion of their game. The Raptors' next game is Friday against the Celtics, and Anunoby should be considered questionable for that game at this time. If he is unable to go, Fred Van Vleet and Danny Green could be in line to see an increased role. Prior to being forced out of the contest, Anunoby scored four points.
More News
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...