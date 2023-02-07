Anunoby (wrist) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Though Anunoby will be sidelined for a sixth straight game with the sprained left wrist, he's begun to make some tangible progress in his recovery from the injury. Koreen notes that Anunoby has been cleared to resume on-court work, though the 25-year-old has yet to take contact. Anunoby could be ready to increase his involvement in practice Thursday, though at this stage, he looks unlikely to be ready to go for the Raptors' final two games of Week 17 (Friday versus Utah, Sunday versus Detroit).