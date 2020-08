Anunoby (knee) was ruled out for Friday's game against Denver, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Anunoby was already considered doubtful on the morning injury report. so it's not a surprise he won't be suiting up. The 23-year-old is managing some swelling in his right knee, but he's expected to be available for the start of the playoffs next week after an MRI came back clean.