Raptors' OG Anunoby: Ruled out Friday
Anunoby (ankle) is out for Friday's contest against the Wizards.
Anunoby was originally listed as doubtful for Friday's contest after spraining his right ankle during Wednesday's game, so this news doesn't come as much of a surprise. In his stead, Norman Powell will draw the start and should see extended run.
