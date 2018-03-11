Anunoby (ankle) won't play in Sunday's game against the Knicks, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

It marks the sixth consecutive absence for Anunoby, whose absence likely clears a spot for Norman Powell in the starting five. After putting up 17 points in an overtime win over the Pistons on Wednesday, Powell took a step back in Friday's victory over the Rockets, contributing only two points on 1-for-6 shooting from the field.