Raptors' OG Anunoby: Ruled out Sunday
Anunoby (ankle) won't play in Sunday's game against the Knicks, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
It marks the sixth consecutive absence for Anunoby, whose absence likely clears a spot for Norman Powell in the starting five. After putting up 17 points in an overtime win over the Pistons on Wednesday, Powell took a step back in Friday's victory over the Rockets, contributing only two points on 1-for-6 shooting from the field.
