Anunoby (calf) will not play in Thursday's game against Washington.

He was doubtful coming in, so Anunoby missing a third straight game doesn't come as much of a surprise. It's still very much unclear if he tweaked his left calf or if the Raptors are simply being aggressive in resting the forward down the stretch. Either way, continue to consider Anunoby day-to-day ahead of Saturday's home matchup against Memphis.