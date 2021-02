Anunoby (calf) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Celtics, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Anunoby was listed as questionable heading into Thursday's game, but he'll miss a ninth straight contest due to a strained left calf. However, coach Nick Nurse said Thursday that he expects Anunoby and Yuta Watanabe (ankle) to return to action Sunday against the Timberwolves. Norman Powell should start at small forward once again Thursday.