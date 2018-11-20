Anunoby (wrist) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Magic, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

There was some optimism that Anunoby would be able to play in Tuesday's contest, but it looks like his sprained right wrist is still causing him too much pain. Fortunately for the Raptors, Kawhi Leonard (rest) will be active, and they will likely lean on the All-Star for a heavy workload on the wing Tuesday night.