Raptors' OG Anunoby: Ruled out Tuesday
Anunoby (wrist) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Magic, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
There was some optimism that Anunoby would be able to play in Tuesday's contest, but it looks like his sprained right wrist is still causing him too much pain. Fortunately for the Raptors, Kawhi Leonard (rest) will be active, and they will likely lean on the All-Star for a heavy workload on the wing Tuesday night.
More News
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.