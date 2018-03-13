Raptors' OG Anunoby: Ruled out Tuesday
Anunoby (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Nets, Blake Murphy of RaptorsRepublic.com reports.
Anunoby was considered doubtful for the contest due to a sprained right ankle, as Tuesday will mark his seventh-straight missed game. Look for Norman Powell and Malcolm Miller to continue to see increased minutes in his absence.
