Play

Anunoby (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Nets, Blake Murphy of RaptorsRepublic.com reports.

Anunoby was considered doubtful for the contest due to a sprained right ankle, as Tuesday will mark his seventh-straight missed game. Look for Norman Powell and Malcolm Miller to continue to see increased minutes in his absence.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories