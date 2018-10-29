Anunoby (personal) will not play Monday against the Bucks, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Initially, it was expected that Anunoby would be back with the team after missing Friday's game for personal reasons, but the Raptors have now ruled him out, and they'll also be without Kawhi Leonard (rest). For now, consider Anunoby questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Sixers.

