Anunoby (calf) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.

Anunoby was initially listed as questionable, providing hope that he'd be able to make his return after missing the last seven games with a strained left calf. Ultimately, he'll miss an eighth straight contest and turn his attention toward a potential return Thursday night in Boston. Expect Norman Powell to make another start at small forward Wednesday.