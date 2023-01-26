Anunoby finished with 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 113-95 victory over the Kings.

Anunoby missed Toronto's previous contest with an ankle injury, but he was able to limit his absence to just one game. However, the forward had a subpar offensive performance by his standards against Sacramento, finishing sixth on Toronto with 11 points. On the plus side, Anunoby knocked down three of six attempts from deep and did his usual sterling work on the defensive end with a pair of thefts and a block. He leads the NBA with 2.1 steals per contest this season.