Raptors' OG Anunoby: Scores 12 points, swats two shots
Anunoby had 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3PT), eight rebounds, five steals, two blocks and two assists during the Raptors' 104-95 win over the Magic on Monday.
Anunoby has never been much of a scoring threat, but he has been better than expected so far with 10 or more points in three of four games thus far. Anunoby's upside lies on his ability to contribute on multiple stats, however, and he has been extremely good on defense of late, with six blocks and six steals in his last two starts. Toronto play against Detroit next Wednesday.
