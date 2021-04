Anunoby finished Thursday's loss to Chicago with 13 points (5-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds and three steals across 41 minutes.

Anunoby struggled to put the ball in the hoop in the loss, but he made up for the poor shooting by contributing in other categories. The forward's six dimes were a season high, as was his 41 minutes of playing time.