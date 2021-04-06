Anunoby scored 14 points (6-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go along with six rebounds and two assists across 38 minutes in Monday's win over the Wizards.

Anunoby cooled off from three-point range, as he entered the game having knocked down multiple threes in eight straight contests. He also didn't register any defensive stats in a game for the first time since Jan. 25. While it was a down game for Anunoby, he has a stable role with the Raptors and should return to provide reliable contributions across the box score.