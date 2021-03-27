Anunoby went for 15 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in 38 minutes of Friday's loss to the Suns.

Though he's only played in four games this month, Anunoby has been extremely consistent. Anunoby has scored at least 15 points in each outing, grabbed at least five boards in each contest and collected a steal in four straight. To put it into averages, Anunoby is averaging 17.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 steals, 2.3 assists and 0.8 blocks while shooting 51.0 percent from the floor including 46.1 percent from distance in March.