Anunoby finished Friday's game against Utah with 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds and four steals in 34 minutes.

Anunoby returned from a six-game absence and immediately slotted back into the starting five, playing 34 minutes and finishing as a plus-three in a game Toronto lost by three points. For fantasy managers, it was encouraging that Anunoby appears to have hit the ground running without a minutes restriction.