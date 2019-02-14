Raptors' OG Anunoby: Scores 22 points in win
Anunoby scored 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt) while adding five rebounds and a steal in 35 minutes Wednesday against the Wizards.
Anunoby saw a bump in minutes with Kawhi Leonard (rest) out of the lineup, parlaying a season leading 35 minutes into a season-best 22 points. Despite the second-year forward's value to the Raptors he tends to make just a modest fantasy impact. Anunoby's averaging 6.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 three in 20.0 minutes per game on the season and doesn't contribute enough to be considered a viable option in standard formats.
