Raptors' OG Anunoby: Scores career-high 16 points in Tuesday's win
Anunoby recorded 16 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 129-113 win over the Rockets.
Drawing his first career start in place of an injured Norman Powell (hip), Anunoby was extremely efficient, finishing with career highs in scoring, made field goals, threes, and minutes. The Raptors' rookie offers defensive upside and versatility that's unmatched by any wing on the roster, and that alone should help him earn a more consistent and substantial role as the season goes on.
