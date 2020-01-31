Raptors' OG Anunoby: Scores nine versus Cavaliers
Anunoby posted nine points (4-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes during Thursday's 115-109 win over the Cavaliers.
Anunoby wasn't listed on the injury report prior to this one despite leaving Tuesday's game against the Hawks with an apparent shoulder issue. He has reached double figures in scoring just once across the last seven games, and while his shooting percentages have skyrocketed this season Anunoby still doesn't contribute all that much in terms of counting stats.
