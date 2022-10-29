Anunoby produced 19 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 36 minutes during Friday's 112-90 loss to the 76ers.

Anunoby tends to have a secondary role in the Raptors' offensive scheme, but he attempted a season-high 19 shots in Friday's loss -- which resulted in his best scoring mark of the campaign. Even though he's clearly behind Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and perhaps Scottie Barnes in the offensive scheme, Anunoby has managed to stay consistent and has scored in double figures in all but one of his six outings so far, but he has surpassed the 15-point mark just twice.