Anunoby recorded 21 points (8-12 FG, 5-6 3Pt), four rebounds, an assist and two steals across 35 minutes in Friday's win over the Heat.

Anunoby pushed his double-digit scoring streak to seven games, and he has accomplished that feat in all but three games so far. This was just his third game with at least 20 points, and he has drilled three or more treys in four straight games so he seems to be getting hotter from beyond the arc of late. He has made 55.8 percent of his three-point attempts across that aforementioned seven-game span.