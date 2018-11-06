Anunoby had 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two steals, and one rebound in 25 minutes during Monday's 124-111 win over the Jazz.

Anunoby drew the start with Kawhi Leonard (foot) sidelined for a second straight contest, and the sophomore managed a season high in scoring. It's unclear whether Leonard will be ready to return for Wednesday's matchup with the Kings. However, if not, Anunoby will likely receive the starting nod once again and could be a decent bet in daily leagues given the uptempo opponent.