Anunoby posted 20 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and a steal in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 102-99 Game 2 loss against the Celtics.

Anunoby only scored 12 points in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals and hadn't scored more than 12 points since his debut in the seeding round, but he came out of nowhere to lead the Raptors in scoring here. He is not expected to post 20-point performances on a nightly basis, but him becoming a reliable offensive threat -- particularly from deep -- could alleviate the scoring load of players such as Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam, among others.