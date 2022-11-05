Anunoby finished Friday's 111-110 loss to Dallas with 27 points (11-21 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and five steals in 38 minutes.

Anunoby logged his best offensive performance thus far, hitting a season-high four threes en route to his season-high 27 points. Anunoby has connected on at least 50.0 percent of his shots in three straight games, and he'll look to stay hot Sunday against Chicago.