Anunoby (ankle) will come off the bench in his return for Thursday's game against the Pacers.

Anunoby was cleared to play earlier Thursday and instead of reclaiming a role in top unit right away, he'll be brought off the bench. Malcolm Miller will pick up the start instead, though both players should see added playing time considering Norman Powell (ankle) will be getting the night off. Even as a starter, Anunoby struggled to provide much in terms of fantasy value for those in season-long leagues and DFS contests.