Anunoby will be rested for Friday's game against the Magic, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

The Raptors continue to take an extremely aggressive approach to resting key players, as all three of Anunoby, Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam will be held out Friday night, despite the lack of a back-to-back scenario. Anunoby will presumably return to action Sunday against the Thunder.