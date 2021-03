Anunoby (COVID-19 protocols) is expected to be unavailable Sunday against the Bulls, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

The 23-year-old is missing his fourth consecutive game Saturday due to the health and safety protocols, and the absence is expected to extend to a fifth contest Sunday. Anunoby is one of five Raptors players in the protocols, and all five are expected to sit at Chicago. The next opportunity to take the court will be Wednesday versus the Pistons.