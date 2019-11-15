Raptors' OG Anunoby: Should play Saturday
Anunoby (eye) practiced Friday and is expected to play Saturday against the Mavericks, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Anunoby sat out Wednesday's game after being poked in the eye Monday, but it appears his absence will be limited to one game. Coach Nick Nurse indicated the 22-year-old won't need to wear any additional eye protection. Anunoby is averaging 11.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 blocks in 30.0 minutes through 10 games this season.
