Anunoby supplied 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals over 29 minutes during Friday's 113-104 victory over the Suns.

Anunoby has surpassed the 15-point mark in four games in a row but has supplemented those scoring figures with strong numbers in other categories as well. He's not expected to carry the Raptors on offense, especially with Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent and others playing at a high level, but his all-around contributions are valuable and also make him a strong play in most fantasy formats. He's averaging 18.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.5 blocks per game in December.