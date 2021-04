Anunoby provided 15 points (5-11 FG, 3=6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes in Saturday's 135-115 win over the Cavaliers.

With solid contributions in almost every category, Anunoby was key in getting the Raptors to a franchise-best 87 points in the first half. He was also able to inflict damage while the Cavs did their best to contain Gary Trent, who had a career-best performance in the lopsided win.