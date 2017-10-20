Anunoby scored nine points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding three rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 117-100 win over the Bulls.

The 23rd overall pick in this year's draft hoisted an air ball for his first NBA shot, but Anunoby quickly got into the rhythm of the game after that. Raptors coach Dwane Casey seems intent on letting the rookie become a regular part of the club's second unit, and while his still-developing offensive skills could leave his production erratic as the season progresses, Anunoby's length, athleticism and defensive ability have him ahead of second-year forward Pascal Siakam in the rotation for the time being.